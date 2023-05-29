Girish Chandra Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), has been re-elected as External Auditor of the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva for a four-year term from 2024 to 2027.

CAG is already holding this position in WHO since 2019 for a four-year term from 2019 to 2023.

This is the second major international audit assignment for the CAG this year following his selection for the post of External Auditor (2024-2027) of International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva earlier this year in March 2023.

The present election was held on Monday in the Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly in Geneva, where the CAG of India was re-elected with an overwhelming majority (114 out of 156 votes) in the first round of voting itself.

Murmu was personally present in the meeting.

After the election, in his address to the World Health Assembly, Murmu outlined his vision as an external auditor for WHO emphasising on process improvement for better outcomes, transparency and professional approach.

CAG’s appointment is a recognition of its standing among the international community as well as its professionalism, high standards, global audit experience and strong national credentials.

This resounding victory was made possible by the sustained support and tireless efforts of the Permanent Representative of India to The United Nations at Geneva, his officers and a special team of handpicked officers from CAG.

Wide-ranging roles

Besides WHO, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India is currently the External Auditor of Food and Agriculture Organization (2020-2025), International Atomic Energy Agency (2022-2027), Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2021-2023) and Inter Parliamentary Union (2020-2022).

CAG is a Member of the United Nations (UN) Panel of External Auditors. He is also a member of the Governing Boards of International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and ASOSAI. CAG chairs the INTOSAI Knowledge Sharing Committee, its Working Group on IT Audit, and the Compliance Audit Sub-Committee.

