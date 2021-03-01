‘Cess and surcharge not a subject in the domain of Finance Commission’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The government had recently accepted much of the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations in its final report, including giving States a 41 per cent share of the divisible pool of taxes and revenue deficit grants of ₹2.95-lakh crore for 17 States over the next five years (2021-22 to 2025-26). BusinessLine interacted with NK Singh, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, to discuss the thought process behind those recommendations. Excerpts:
Why did you settle for
41 per cent as the number for deciding States’ share
of divisible pool? There were expectations of a higher number than
41 or 42 per cent, given
the economy has faced
a shock due to Covid-19?
I do not deny there were expectations on the part of States that we would look at a somewhat elevated number. Expectations are more often than not shaped by where you sit. If you sit in a State Capital, it is legitimate for the Chief Minister and Finance Secretary of that State to expect every successive Finance Commission to increase the percentage of allocation from the divisible pool. This expectation is embedded in legacy and past tradition. All States had expected an increase from us.
At the same time, the Union government sought downward adjustment and their expectation was 38-39 per cent, given the stressed fiscal situation of the Centre. We had to make a choice over two competing issues. We had opted for predictability, stability and continuity in retaining it at 41 per cent (after adjustment to Union Territory of J&K). It was a daunting challenge to do so.
The States are complaining that divisible pool is shrinking because of the cess and surcharge issue. Why have you not written an adverse note or
red-flagged the cess
and surcharge issue
in your report?
I encourage you to read paras 3.63, 3.8, 4.25 and 4.26 of our report. You will then come to a conclusion as to whether we have dealt with this or not. We have dealt with this at four places. Instead of writing poetry (red flagging), we have done where the poetry hurts. We have, in the period of our projection, calibrated and frozen in downward direction the net incidence of cess and surcharge.
To give you an idea on how cess and surcharges have grown in recent years – in 2010-11 – the total percentage of cess and surcharge as a percentage of Gross Tax Revenues (GTR) was 10.4 per cent. This increased to 19.9 per cent in 2020-21. It has doubled in 10 years.
So, instead of leaving it at 20 per cent, our calibration of the revenue expenditure permissible for the Central government has been based on 18.4 per cent of cess and surcharge. We have done it in the actual calculus where it really hurts instead of writing poetry.
So, what is the path forward for cess and surcharge?
Can the finance commission do anything about
it in future awards?
On the path forward... cess and surcharge as a subject are totally outside the mandate of any Finance Commission. All that one can hope is based on more wide-ranging consultations, necessary Constitutional amendment is effected to allow the Finance Commission count some proportion of cess and surcharge as part of divisible pool or have certain amount of proportionality. It would be fair and reasonable, going forward, based on much wider consultation among all stakeholders and States, that necessary amendments are made on the Constitution which enables the coverage of cess and surcharge within divisible pool, either fully or in some part and some proportionality. As Finance Commission, this is not part of our mandate apart from taking adverse note of it which we have. More than adverse note, we have calibrated the likely expenditure by taking a number lower than Budget Estimate (BE).
This means there is no holding back the Centre
on cess and surcharge
if this suggested Constitutional amendment doesn’t come through?
Technically you are right. After all we (15th Finance Commission) would not be the only one. The poetry written (on Centre’s increased resort to cess and surcharge) by 12th, 13th and 14th Finance Commissions has not made any much virtue.
We have made a beginning in calibrating the permissible expenditure of the Union government and capping the expenditure by a notional figure of cess and surcharge. Short of a Constitutional amendment in coming days, the cess and surcharge issue will continue in the current form.
Anyway, you have to remember that cess and surcharge is not a subject in the domain of the Finance Commission, and it does not emanate from our Terms of Reference. But this subject deserves wider consultation and consensus among stakeholders. The government has to take Parliament on board to bring these changes.
Do you agree with perception in certain quarters that trust
deficit between the
States and Centre has
marred fiscal federalism?
I do not think it will be appropriate to conclude the absence of any trust. It will not be fair to conclude it that way. The Centre has never reneged on its commitment. Both in terms of architecture and the manner in which resources have devolved to the states, there is no absence of federal trust.
The consultative process between the Centre and the States has been exceedingly reasonable. We have through our report reinforced the federal trust.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...