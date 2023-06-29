Use of credit cards, while sitting at home in India to buy products from global websites with payment in foreign currency will be part of Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), Finance Ministry clarified. Such transactions above a certain threshold will attract Tax Collected at Source (TCS) even now.

This clarification is critical as Finance Ministry has deferred transactions through International Credit Cards while being overseas would not be counted as LRS and hence would not be subject to TCS. The Ministry said, “To give adequate time to Banks and Card networks to put in place requisite IT-based solutions, the Government has decided to postpone the implementation of its 16th May 2023 e-gazette notification,” the Ministry said adding thatthe Press Release dated May 19 stands superseded,

Explaining this, the Ministry gave two scenarios. Under the first scenario, if a person is overseas and spends through a credit card, it would not count under LRS and therefore would not attract TCS. However, under scenario two, “If a person uses a credit card while in India for permissible overseas transactions then that would count under LRS and attract TCS if it exceeds ₹7 lakh in a year.” The rate of TCS would be 5 per cent. In other words, status quo has been maintained.

Barring this, there is no change on other amendments proposed by the Finance Act 2023, except the date of implementation. For the first ₹7 Lakh remittance under LRS, there shall be no TCS. Beyond this ₹7 Lakh threshold, TCS shall be 0.5 per cent (if remittance for education is financed by an education loan), 5 per cent (in case of remittance for education/medical treatment), and 20 per cent for others.

Commenting on the latest development, Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Partner at Nangia Andersen, says, mentioning the unpreparedness of the IT infrastructure to deal with new TCS provisions on credit card spending, banks and financial institutions had made representations to the Government to defer the LRS-TCS implementation timelines.

The increase of TCS rates on LRS for purposes other than education and medical treatment had been concerning taxpayers ever since the Finance Bill 2023 was tabled. The press release provided a timeline extension till September 30, 2023.

Also, “it simplifies the overall TCS framework under LRS by restoring it back to earlier limits, ie., 0.5 per cent on education financed by loan beyond ₹7 lakhs and 5 per cent on medical treatment/education (other than financed by loan). Increased TCS of 20 per cent would continue to apply from October 1, 2023, on LRS for other purposes and for the purchase of overseas tour program packages beyond a spending of ₹7 lakhs. The proposal to come up with FAQs to provide clarification on practical difficulties is a much sought after requirement,” Jhunjhunwala said.