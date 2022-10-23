The government’s ambitious project for developing districts as export hubs by promoting one item with potential for increased exports from the identified districts, is likely to be announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24, a source tracking the matter has said.

“The various parameters for selection of districts for the project, probably 50 to begin with, are being worked out. The final outlay, too, needs to be fixed. Hopefully, everything will be in place before the Union Budget 2023-24, and the scheme can be announced then, or even before, if it is ready,” the source told BusinessLine.

It has been decided to invite applications from various districts using the ‘challenge method'. “The Centre has to do preparatory work to fix parameters for selection, and then assign scores for the parameters. The proposals which score the highest will be selected for the first phase,” the source said.

To begin with, a total of 50 projects are likely to be selected, with a final selection of around 200 projects at a later stage.

Only those districts which have robust plans and are prepared with due diligence will be selected, he added.

“Proposals where districts have tried to pitch in with other government funds and suggested merging with other schemes, will be given weightage,” he added.

The scheme to develop export hubs in various districts may be designed as a Centrally-sponsored scheme (CSS) under which the Centre’s contribution could be 60 per cent of the funds, while the rest could come from the states, sources said.

While the Centre’s outlay for development of 50 districts as export hubs in the first phase is likely to be between Rs 1,500-2,000 crore, the final decision will only be taken by the Cabinet, the source said.

“It is not prudent to discuss the finances at this point of time, as i the Cabinet will take a final call on what the appropriate amount should be,” he added.

The District Export Hub initiative is being implemented by the Commerce Department through the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade. It is engaging with the States/ UT Governments to enable its phased implementation, with the objective of mobilising the potential of each district and to achieve its potential as an export hub.

The initiative tries to target export promotion, manufacturing and employment generation at the grassroot level and has made states and districts accountable for the export growth from the districts, the Commerce Department said.

