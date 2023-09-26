The Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council has urged the government to exempt quality control order on import of manmade fibre textile made under the advance authorisation.

The government has recently imposed quality control orders for various products including manmade fibre textiles products such as fibre and yarn.

Bhadresh Dodhia, Chairman, The Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council said the quality control order for textiles has exempted compliance on imports done for re-export purpose after certain value-add.

“On similar lines, raw materials imported against Advance Authorisations are also used for the manufacture of finished products that are subsequently exported,” said Dodhia.

There are adequate in-built provisions and mechanisms under the Foreign Trade Policy to ensure that finished goods manufactured out of raw materials imported under Advance Authorisations are exported in the prescribed time frame, he said.

Further, materials imported against advance authorisations are subject to actual user condition and are not transferable even after completion of the stipulated export obligation, said Dodhia.

However, in general quality control on imports are welcome as it will ensure availability of good quality raw materials in the country and will prevent import of sub-standard goods, he said.