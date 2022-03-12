FM invites Canadian pension funds to invest in infra projects

Nirmala Sitharaman has invited Canadian funds to National Monetisation Pipeline and National Infrastructure Pipeline
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday invited Canadian pension funds to invest in the National Monetisation Pipeline and National Infrastructure Pipeline.
The Finance Minister exchanged views on cooperation for promoting bilateral investment and trade during a meeting with Mary Ng, Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export, Small Business & Economic Development.
"FM @nsitharaman complimented Canada for housing some of the largest and most successful pension funds globally and welcomed the investments from Canada into India, including in National Monetisation Pipeline #NMP and National Infrastructure Pipeline #NIP," the finance ministry said in a tweet.
