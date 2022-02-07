Food Processing Ministry gives nod to 83 proposals for incentives under PLI scheme

The Food Processing Ministry has given its nod to an additional 83 proposals to avail incentives under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, which has been rolled out with an outlay of ₹10,900 crore. These companies have been selected to avail benefits for manufacturing innovative and organic products as well as to enable Indian brands gain global visibility in international markets.

‘Pushing boundaries’

Drums Food International Pvt Ltd (Epigamia) and Akay Natural Ingredients Pvt Ltd have been selected for availing incentives under the innovative products category.

Rahul Jain, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Drums Food International Pvt Ltd, told BusinessLine, “We have received the PLI grant for creating India’s ‘first lactose-free curd’. We aim to develop the lactose-free product range to solve the rising issue of lactose intolerance in the country. At Epigamia, we believe in pushing boundaries and with innovation as our driving fuel, we are constantly crafting contemporary versions of traditional foods. We hope to come up with more of such innovative products in the future.”

As many as 10 companies have been selected to avail the incentives under the organic products segment. These include Organic India Pvt Ltd, Shanti Agro Industries, Bergwerff Organic India Pvt Ltd, Parvata Foods Pvt Ltd and Western India Cashew Company Pvt Ltd, among others.

Other categories

Under Category-2, small and medium enterprises were invited to pitch their proposals for availing incentives for manufacturing innovative and organic products.

The ministry has also given its nod to 71 companies to avail incentives for branding and marketing expenditure in international markets (Category-3). These include companies such as ITC, Amul (GCMMF), Parle Agro, Haldiram Snacks and Parag Milk Foods, among others which have also been selected for availing incentives under Category-1. Under Category-1, large entities have been selected to avail sales-based incentives for manufacturing products in four segments, including fruits and vegetables, ready-to-cook and ready-to-Eat, marine products and mozzarella cheese.

Some of the other key players that have got the nod for availing incentives for brand and marketing spends in international markets under Category-3 include Marico, LT Foods, Zydus Wellness, Sleepy Owl Coffee, Vadilal Industries, Hatsun Agro, Rasna Pvt Ltd, Fratelli Wines and Weikfield Foods, among others.

Some of the activities for which these companies will avail incentives include in-store branding, shelf space renting, listing fee and media spends on various platforms in international markets.

Ashwani Arora, MD & CEO, LT Foods, said the company will focus on ramping up its investments on brand building in international markets. “The scheme is well-conceived to encourage Indian processed food brands to establish themselves notably in international markets. As a country, it will also push us up the food value chain and expand our share in the global food processing industry,” he added.

In December, the ministry had given its nod to 60 proposals under Category 1.