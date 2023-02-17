The Network Planning Group (NPG) constituted under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has recommended three railway projects, identified as high impact ones, crucial for improving port connectivity in the respective regions, according to an official release.

The projects include doubling of railway lines between Aurangabad and Ankai in Maharashtra, addition of a third line in the balance section between Bhadrak and Vizianagaram in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, and the addition of third and fourth railway lines in the Sonnagar Andal route traversing Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The NPG is chaired by the Special Secretary of DPIIT and includes the heads of planning divisions of infrastructure ministries and departments including railways, road transport, petroleum and natural gas, ports, shipping & waterways, telecom and consumer affairs with special representatives from NITI Aayog and Environment Ministry.

Enhancing access

The doubling of railway lines between Aurangabad and Ankai will provide an alternative route to reach to long destinations like Mumbai, New Delhi and Amritsar from Bangalore, Hyderabad and Nizamabad, the release said.

“This doubling can also cater to the potential freight traffic movement from the nearby industrial clusters as it falls on the Aravali Dakshin Sampark Corridor. This will provide a modal mix to both passenger and freight while also connecting 38 villages with a total population of 98 lakh and industrial areas of Daulatabad, Aurangabad and Jalna,” the release said.

Linking key industrial hubs

The second project examined by the NPG is on adding a third line in the balance section between Bhadrak and Vizianagaram in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

“As this region acts as backbone infrastructure for the ports on the eastern coast, the proposed railway line connects three non-major ports which are Gopalpur, Damra and the upcoming Bhavnapadu, and two major ports including Paradip and Vishakapatnam,” the release said.

The proposed project will decongest the stretch on the section of Howrah-Chennai railway route and enhance the modal share of railways as this stretch is dedicated to freight movement, it added.

Wagon turnaround time

The third project, to add a third and fourth railway lines in the Sonnagar Andal route falling in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, will ensure improved wagon turnaround time and better punctuality of passenger trains, the release said.

This project connects important districts such as Gaya, an emerging textile hub, Hazaribagh, a sea food cluster, Dhanbad, a district of coal reserves, and Pashchim Bardhaman, a district of immense potential for steel.

After the completion of project, there will be an increase in average speed of trains from 33 kmph to 55 kmph in the section.

