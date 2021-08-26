Government launches portal to serve 38 crore workers in unorganised sector

The Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav launched a portal to serve as a national database of about 38 crore unorganised sector workers and enable providing them access to social security benefits.

The e-Shram portal (www.eshram.gov.in) is the first of its kind in the country and is done as per Sections 111 and 114 of the Social Security Code, the Minister said. All States and trade unions have offered assistance to complete the registration process.

“It will not only register them but would also be helpful in delivering of various social security schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments,” Yadav said.

‘Simple process’

He said the process of registration is made as simple as possible so that workers do not face any hurdles. The registration can be done using Aadhaar Card, and their phone and bank account number will also be added in the portal. Every registered worker will get an accidental insurance cover of ₹two lakh in case of death or permanent disability and ₹one lakh on partial disability, Yadav said.

Yadav also interacted with the workers from Ajmer, Dibrugarh, Chennai and Varanasi from the Common Service Centres (CSC). The registration can be done through CSCs and through smart phones. “The registration in the portal is totally free and workers do not have to pay anything at CSCs or anywhere. Upon registration the workers shall be issued a e-shram card with unique Universal Account Number and will be able to access the benefits of the various social security schemes through this card anywhere, anytime, said Union Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra.

The leaders of the Central Trade Unions, who held an interaction with Yadav on the portal recently, expressed that the move will be a game changer for the well-being of unorganised workers. They have also promised help to get the workers registered in the site. Yadav said workers of about 400 trades will be registered.