The government on Wednesday increased the price of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by ₹50 to ₹1,103 per cylinder in Delhi.

Besides, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has also been increased by ₹350.50, taking the total cost to ₹2,119.50 per cylinder in the national capital.

Earlier, the retail selling price (RSP) of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was ₹1,053 in Delhi. In the case of other States, the differences in the RSP for LPG are mainly on account of the distance of the linked ports and bottling plants and the consequent transportation costs of LPG. The prices of domestic LPG have remained unchanged since July 2022.

For domestic LPG, the government continues to modulate the effective price to consumers. Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have suffered huge losses on the sale of domestic LPG. The government recently approved a one-time compensation of ₹22,000 crore to OMCs to compensate for these losses.

In May 2022, the government started a targeted subsidy of ₹200 per 14.2 Kg cylinder for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries for up to 12 refills a year for FY23.

As of December 2022, there are 31.37 crore domestic LPG consumers nationwide.

India imports more than 60 per cent of its domestic LPG consumption. The average Saudi CP prices, on which the domestic LPG prices are based, increased from $454 per tonne MT to $693 a tonne during 2019-20 to 2021-22. From 2022 to 23, the average Saudi CP has risen to $710 per tonne until February 2023.

ATF Prices

The price of Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was reduced by ₹4,606 per kilolitre, or 4.09 per cent, to ₹1,07,750.27 per kilolitre in the national capital on Wednesday.

The reduction is followed by an increase in the price of ATF in February 2023 to ₹1,12,356.77 per kilolitre in Delhi.