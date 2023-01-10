To ensure that the domestic industry doesn’t raise concerns relating to the implementation of the Quality Control Order (QCO) for 10 identified chemicals, including morpholine, acetic acid, methanol and acetone, on the scheduled dates in February and March, 2023, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has sought industry comments on the enforcement dates, according to sources.

Industry views have have also been sought on an additional 110 chemicals where prospects of notifying QCO under BIS are being explored by the government, sources added.

“The government has been bringing a number of chemicals under QCO making compliance to BIS standards mandatory for the items. This is to ensure basic quality for protection of human and animal health as well as to protect domestic industry against cheaper imports from certain countries like China,” an industry source told businessline.

However, it is important to ensure that the QCO doesn’t hinder the functioning of the domestic industry and is implemented when the industry is prepared.

“In the past, the government has extended the implementation dates for QCO for a number of chemicals to give more time to the domestic industry as well as the implementation authority to prepare for the same. In the case of the 10 chemicals which have enforcement dates in February and March, the government would do the same if needed,” the source said.

More QCOs

The Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals is also exploring the possibility of coming up with QCOs on an additional 110 chemicals and is consulting stakeholders on the same. “Once the Department is sure that the QCOs would serve overall interest it would move forward on it,” the source said.

After the date of commencement of the QCO, no person can manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit for sale any product(s) covered under the QCO without a standard mark, except under a valid certification from BIS, according to a government statement. “As the QCOs are equally applicable to Indian manufacturers as well as foreign manufacturers, the Indian consumers are assured of the quality of such products manufactured in India as well as imported into the country,” it said.

Key consumer products under mandatory certification include cement, electric iron, immersion water heater, food mixer, switches, helmets, domestic pressure cookers, automotive tyres, tubes, packaged drinking water, LPG stoves, LPG cylinders and toys.