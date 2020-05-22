I-T refunds worth over₹26,000 cr settled:CBDT

In the week ended May 21, yet another 1,22,764 personal income tax assessees were refunded ₹2,672.97 crore and 33,774 corporate assessees, including trusts, MSMEs, proprietorships, partnerships, etc, were issued refunds worth ₹6,714.34 crore. The total amount refunded was ₹9,387.31 crore to 1,56,538 tax assessees.

CBDT said the refund process has been further expedited since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement made in the Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in the last week. CBDT released a sum of ₹2,050.61 crore in the week ended May 16 to 37,531 personal income tax assessees and a sum of ₹867.62 crore to 2,878 corporate tax assessees.

“CBDT has issued tax refunds worth ₹26,242 crore to 16,84,298 tax assessees since April 1 to May 21,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement. Out of this, 15.81 lakh assessees belonged to the personal income-tax category and they got ₹14,632 crore. While the remaining 1.02 lakh assessees were in the corporate tax category and were paid ₹11,610 crore.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday said that refund claims of nearly 17 lakh income tax assessees have been settled till May 21.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,