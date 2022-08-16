India's July WPI inflation eases to 13.93 per cent YoY:Govt

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation eased to 13.93 per cent year-on-year in July from 15.18 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.
July's figure was lower than the forecast of 14.20 per cent in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to 11.57 per cent in July 2021.
Published on
August 16, 2022
