hamburger

Economy

India's July WPI inflation eases to 13.93 per cent YoY:Govt

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated on: Aug 16, 2022

The figure was lower than the forecast of 14.20 per cent: Poll

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation eased to 13.93 per cent year-on-year in July from 15.18 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

July's figure was lower than the forecast of 14.20 per cent in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to 11.57 per cent in July 2021.

Published on August 16, 2022
economy (general)
prices, inflation and deflation
wholesale
India
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you