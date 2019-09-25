Economy

Interactive | Why Mukesh Ambani is excited about e-commerce

Annapurani V | Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 25, 2019

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) will shortly launch its e-commerce platform.

The move is expected to be as disruptive as the launch of its Jio mobile services. RIL's e-commerce platform will attempt to create links between the online market and its offline stores. The company is not new to retail, having opened its first Reliance Fresh store in Hyderabad in 2006.

However this marks a new chapter for RIL, which is seeking to ride on India's digital revolution. We take a look at the big factors behind Reliance's advent in the e-commerce space

 

