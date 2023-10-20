Interest rate will remain high for now, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said here on Friday. He also said monetary policy must remain actively disinflationary to ensure that the decline in inflation from its peak of 7.44 per cent in July continues smoothly.

“Interest rate will remain high...how long they will remain high I think only time and the way the world is evolving will tell,” Das said while responding to a question during Kautilya Economic Conclave organised by the Finance Ministry and the Institute of Economic Growth.

This remark has come at a time when new uncertainties are emerging on account of Israel–Hamas war.

The continuation of Russia-Ukraine war adds to this uncertainty. Both these have the potential to impact the supply chain, and thus, affecting inflation.

MPC holds repo rate at 6.5%

Earlier this month, a few hours before the Hamas’ major strike on Israel in decades, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to pause the policy rate during for the fourth time.

MPC resolution said that the near-term inflation outlook is expected to improve on the back of correction in prices of vegetables and reduction in LPG prices. The future trajectory will be conditioned by a number of factors like lower area sown under pulses, dip in reservoir levels, El Niño conditions and volatile global energy and food prices.

According to the resolution, CPI based inflation is projected at 5.4 per cent for FY24, with Q2 at 6.4 per cent, Q3 at 5.6 per cent and Q4 at 5.2 per cent, with risks evenly balanced. CPI inflation for Q1 FY25 is projected at 5.2 per cent.

Rate transmission

Meanwhile, Das stressed that price stability and financial stability complement each other and it has been an endeavour at RBI to manage both efficiently. Retail inflation declined to a three-month low of 5.02 per cent in September on account of moderation in prices of vegetables and fuel. This is within the RBI’s comfort level of 4-6%.

“We have maintained a pause on policy rate. The 250 basis points rate hike is still working through the financial system. We have also appropriately fine-tuned our communication to ensure a successful transmission of the interest rate hikes,” the Governor said.

Das pointed out that expansion of digital payments have made monetary policy transmission more quick and effective. He also stressed that the monetary policy is always challenging and there is no room for complacency.

Three challenges

In his speech, the Governor said the global economy is now facing a triad of challenges—inflation, slowing growth and risks to financial stability.

“First, no moderation in inflation which is getting interrupted by recurring and overlapping shocks. Second, slowing growth and that too with fresh and enhanced obstacles and third, lurking risks of financial stability,” he said.

On the domestic financial sector, he said Indian banks will able to maintain minimum capital requirements even during stress situation.