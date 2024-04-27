The CA Institute’s Central Council has approved a policy document on the Centre of Excellence (CoE), aiming to foster research, innovation and learning within the accounting profession and position ICAI globally as a thought leader.

It has at its two-day meeting that ended on Friday approved plans to open nine more COEs across the country in next three years. Currently, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which is the world’s largest accounting body, has 2 CoEs at Hyderabad and Jaipur.

“The approval of our CoE policy document is a milestone decision to foster research, innovation, learning and will serve as a hub for disseminating knowledge to shape the future of our profession”, Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President, ICAI, said.

The policy document on COE outlined the vision, mission, goals, objectives, governing structure, action plan and monitoring benchmark for ICAI: Centre of Excellence. It also discussed the efforts to facilitate research, teaching and learning, training, dialogue with stakeholders, and other strategic planning to cultivate talent, conduct advanced research, and disseminate knowledge.

New Branch

The Central Council also approved setting up of a new branch of the Central India Regional Council (CIRC) in Tonk District, Rajasthan. The Tonk District Branch will be 176th Branch in the ICAI’s network of branches.

In view of the name change of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by the Central Government, the Aurangabad Branch of Western India Regional Council (WIRC) has been renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Branch.

CA run for Viksit Bharat

ICAI has also decided to organise a mega CA run on June 30, under the theme of Viksit Bharat, to propel India towards developed status by 2047.

This will be the largest CA fraternity run, with participation from all 5 Regional Council, 175 Branches, Chapters, Study Circles, and Foreign Chapters uniting for the vision of developed India, Agarwal said.