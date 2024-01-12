AAR-Indamer has completed 100 C-checks on IndiGo’s Airbus aircraft in less than two-and-half years and plans to expand capabilities at its Nagpur unit to overhaul components.

A C-check is a type of heavy maintenance check that is carried on an aircraft after stipulated number of flights and hours flown. AAR-Indamer is the first Indian MRO firm to complete hundred C-checks in such a short period. The accomplishment is significant as previously IndiGo would send its aircraft overseas for the engineering checks. In 2023, all its aircraft C-checks were done at repairing facilities belonging to AAR-Indamer and other companies within India.

“We have four hangars which can accommodate six A-320 aircraft simultaneously. One of the hangars were used for painting work,” said Rajeev Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of the Indamer Group on Friday.

The company celebrated its achievement in presence of Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Doubling the capacity

Indamer is nearly eight-decade-old firm with expertise in aircraft maintenance and private jet services. In 2019, it tied up with US-headquartered AAR Corp to set up the MRO facilities. The companies have invested ₹450 crore so far and plan to invest another ₹550 crore to add extra hangars, repair components and overhaul other types of planes such as those made by ATRs and Boeing. “We will start with component repairs this year. By the end of decade we will double the hangar capacity,” said Prajay Patel, director of Indamer Group.

In his address, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that India is poised to become the third largest international air travel market (comprising domestic and international passengers) by 2030 from the fifth position now. Similarly by 2040 Asia Pacific region will account for 50 per cent of international air traffic up from 34 percent now. “This opens tremendous possibilities for the MRO industry in India. We have already recast our policy and we expect the MRO industry in India to double to $4 billion in 4-5 years,” Scindia said.

