The Sri Lankan cabinet on Friday gave a green light to the proposal to hand over the management of Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport to a selected private sector company which has submitted Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the purpose, Sri Lankan based-Ada Derana reported on Friday.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approval has been received to hand over the management of Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport to Shaurya Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd of India and Airports of Regions Management Company of Russia or an affiliated company thereof for a period of 30 years.

Earlier during a Cabinet meeting held on 09 January 2023, approval has been granted to invite EOIs from interested parties for utilizing the facilities of the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport.

Accordingly, EOIs have been called, for which 05 institutions have submitted offers for the purpose, Ada Derana reported. Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Aviation to hand over the management of Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport to Shaurya Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd. of India and Airports of Regions Management Company of Russia or an affiliated company thereof for a period of 30 years, as per the recommendation of the Consensus Negotiating Committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers.