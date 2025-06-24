Adani Group announced today that it has secured $1 billion in financing for Mumbai airport from global investors and insurance companies.

The transaction involves the issuance of $750 million notes maturing July 2029, which will be used for refinancing. The financing structure also includes a provision to raise an additional $250 million, resulting in a total financing of USD 1 billion.

This framework will provide enhanced financial flexibility for the capital expenditure program of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) for development, modernisation, and capacity enhancement,” the group said.

The transaction was led by Apollo-managed funds, with participation from a syndicate of leading institutional investors and

insurance companies, which included BlackRock-managed funds and Standard Chartered, among others.

This is the second debt refinancing transaction for the group’s airports within a month. Earlier in July, the group announced raising $750 million from First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays, and Standard Chartered Bank for capex and refinancing loans for six airports.

“This successful issuance validates the strength of the Adani Airports’ operating platform, the robust fundamentals of Mumbai International Airport, and our commitment to sustainable infrastructure development. With participation from Apollo managed funds and leading institutional investors, we are proud to deepen our access to global pools of capital. Our ability to secure one of the largest private investment-grade project finance issuances demonstrates our commitment to financial discipline, capital efficiency and long-term value creation,” said Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

Published on June 24, 2025

