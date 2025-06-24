-511.38
Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday that Tehran will stop its attacks if Israel stops its airstrikes by 4 am local time.
The comment by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi marked the first official remarks by Iran to President Donald Trump's claimed ceasefire between Iran and Israel.
Araghchi sent his message on the social platform X at 4:16 am Tehran time.
“As of now, there is NO agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi wrote. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.” Araghchi added: “The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.”
Published on June 24, 2025
