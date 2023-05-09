Tata Group-owned Air India has extended the deadline for non-flying staff to apply for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) till May 31.

The deadline for applying for the VRS, which was announced in April, ended on April 30.

"Last date to apply for voluntary retirement for all the eligible employees has been extended till May 31," Air India Chief Human Resources Officer Suresh Dutt Tripathi said in an internal communication on Monday.

The airline also said the acceptance of the applications and the date of release will continue to be subject to the management's discretion.

The company made the offer for permanent general cadre officers over the age of 40 years, who have completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at the airline.

Also, clerical and unskilled categories of employees who completed a minimum of five years of continuous service will be eligible.

In the wake of a shortage of experienced pilots and cabin crew, the airline had to request the cabin crew opting for VRS to extend their date of release by two months to January 2023.