Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence, on Wednesday, announced clinching an export order worth ₹600 crore for supplying large calibre ammunition to Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, a leading German defence company.

Reliance Defence sources said the export order is part of a long-term agreement with Rheinmetall to supply large-calibre ammunition over a period of six years. The ammunition will be produced at its upcoming Ratnagiri plant in Maharashtra, with exports to Rheinmetall expected to begin sometime early next year, company sources said.

The company, however, did not share the quantity of large-calibre ammunition it will export to the German firm.

The move to scale up the capability is in line with the Ministry of Defence’s push to make India self-sufficient in ammunition by this year. So far, India is meeting 88 per cent of its ammunition requirement from indigenous industries and only the remaining 12 per cent is being imported from foreign manufacturers and suppliers.

Due to growing global conflicts, demand for ammunitions across weapon systems has multiplied. India has seized this opportunity and is supplying ammunitions in different conflict zones.

“Reliance Defence’s export order is one of the largest in the high-tech ammunition domain to date. This underscores the strength of its recently-announced strategic partnership with Rheinmetall. The order represents a key milestone in Reliance Defence’s strategy to strengthen its position as a reliable partner in the global defence and munition supply chain, with a particular focus on Europe,” the company said in a statement.

Speaking about the contract, Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG, said, “This strategic partnership illustrates our strong commitment to partner with India under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi.”

Similarly, Anil D. Ambani, Founder Chairman, Reliance Group, said, “The strategic partnership with Rheinmetall brings cutting-edge capabilities to India and represents a defining milestone for the country’s private defence manufacturing sector.”

The collaboration between the two companies highlight the mutual commitment of both parties to long-term cooperation, and to advancing the atmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Make in India’ initiatives by strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, the statement said.

Published on June 25, 2025