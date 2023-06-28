Bamboo Airways, the private Vietnamese airline aiming to provide world-class services, has selected IBS Software to modernise its loyalty programme and provide a superior experience to over 1.6 million Bamboo Club members.

Bamboo Airways, which has carried nearly 20 million passengers since commencing operations in 2019, has worked closely with IBS Software since launch, to power its loyalty management platform as the company continues its focus on creating a 5-star customer experience.

With the skyrocketing growth of its Bamboo Club member base by an average of 150 per cent in the last two years, the airline has made its mark in the Vietnamese travel market. Bamboo Airways now connects each of the 22 airports across the country and the airline is also actively expanding beyond its domestic network to international regions including Europe, Asia and Australia.

Loyalty programs became critically important during the pandemic, enabling many airlines to secure lifeline funding and alternative revenue streams. The need to invest and deploy next-generation loyalty programs supported by modern technology platforms such as iFly Loyalty has become a priority for many airlines since 2020.

The recent upgrade to iFly Loyalty enables Bamboo Airways to improve engagement with members and introduce two-factor authentication, along with faster integration options with third-party partners to transform the Bamboo Club into a true lifestyle programme. Now, with the cloud-native and dynamically scalable solution in place, the airline can benefit from more efficient innovation, achieve deeper member engagement, and ensure business and revenue growth, as well as operational cost-efficiencies.

In turn, this will create a differentiated customer experience for Bamboo Club members in the highly competitive Vietnamese travel market, by allowing them to tailor and personalise the benefits they value.

“Our continued partnership with IBS Software is a crucial factor to gear up our digital transformation process. IBS is a trusted partner that understands not only our business challenges but also the needs of our loyal customers. The IBS next-gen iFly Loyalty solution enables us to deliver an innovative loyalty program that aims to delight our Bamboo Club members and provide them with excellent customer experiences,” said Nghiem Thi Hoa, Head of Bamboo Club at Bamboo Airways.

“We are delighted to continue partnering with Bamboo Airlines as it establishes its strong position within the global airline industry. We believe that by choosing our solution the company will be able to enter the next stage of its growth and achieve the next level of customer excellence,’’ said Marcus Puffer, Head of Loyalty Management Solutions at IBS Software.

