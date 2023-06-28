Verteil, a leading provider of NDC technologyfor over 40 global airlines since 2016, has announced the successful implementation and go-live with Copa Airlines to become an authorized Copa Connect Tech Partner.

With this new implementation, Verteil’s travel seller partners, previously approved by Copa, can get enhanced content, with the ability to offer superior services to customers, including ancillaries not available in the GDS EDIFACT channel, leveraging promotions, and lower fares.

Also Read: Verteil Technologies joins at Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai

Verteil offers an API and a desktop solution that both allow for shopping, booking, and servicing of flights and ancillaries (voiding, cancel and refunds, rebooking).

The new partnership will enable Copa Airlines, a leading passenger and cargo airline in Latin America, to expand its global NDC distribution to travel sellers across various geographies who would like to access their content via Verteil for their NDC solution requirements. Apart from the superior and real time content, bookings via Verteil Direct Connect, will not be surcharged.

Jerrin Jos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Verteil Technologies, said with this partnership, Verteil is poised to expand its presence in the Latin American market and strengthen its global footprint. “Our ongoing transformational journey in the airline distribution space is progressing significantly. We are currently implementing changes with several airline partners and investing heavily in building product capabilities to support advanced functionality for travel sellers’ diverse business models.”

Verteil is a Level 4 NDC provider for 40+ global airlines, offering a comprehensive suite of distribution and merchandising solutions for the airlines distribution industry.