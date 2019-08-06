BIAL raises ₹10,206-crore from banks for expansion

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB), has achieved the financial closure for its Rs 13,352 crore infrastructure expansion that includes construction of Terminal 2 and associated projects.

BIAL has raised Rs 10,206 crore through a syndicate of banks, including State Bank of India and Axis Bank, with the project to be funded in a Debt-Equity ratio of 80:20. While Axis Bank has advanced Rs 5,106 crore, SBI has sanctioned Rs. 5,100 crore for the project that is scheduled for completion by mid-2021.

The debt, with a door-to-door tenor of approximately 14.25 years, will be repaid over a period of 10 years with a one-year moratorium post completion of the project.

PN Prasad (DMD-CCG), State Bank of India, said “SBI continues to play a major role as one of the largest lenders for infrastructure financing in India. It has been actively supporting many infrastructure projects in sectors like Roads, Airports, Railways, Ports, Oil & Gas, City Gas Distribution, Power, renewable energy etc.”

“SBI, being the existing lender to BIAL, has already funded certain portion of the Phase 2 Project, including earthworks for the runway to the extent of around Rs 500 crore and the balance debt amount is being funded currently by SBI as the Lead Bank along with Axis Bank,” Prasad added.

Rajiv Anand, Executive Director- Wholesale Banking, Axis Bank, said "We are always keen to showcase the power of the One Axis platform to our clients as we work with them to come up with innovative financing solutions. Our transaction with BIAL is one such example where bank was able to structure a loan working with very credible sponsors. We are delighted to partner with BIAL as they progress towards building a world-class airport for the city of Bengaluru."

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, said “The timely financial closure will now enable us to focus on expansion and ensure that the projects are delivered within timelines. We’re thankful to SBI and Axis Bank for their support and believing in BIAL’s vision to make BLR Airport one of the best in the world.”

“Our aim is to ensure that we not only deliver an iconic asset of which the people can be truly proud, but also set benchmarks in the way such projects are delivered – at a cost that is affordable and to the highest standards of corporate governance,” Marar added.

The timely capital infusion will be a huge boost for BLR Airport that has made a significant contribution to India’s phenomenal growth in aviation.

In FY2018-19, the BLR Airport welcomed 33.3 million passengers and the volumes are expected to grow in the coming years as India is touted to be the third largest aviation market in the world.