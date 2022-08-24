Brunei Shell Petroleum inks partnership with IBS Software

Brunei Shell Petroleum has announced a partnership with IBS Software to deploy iLogistics, a cloud-based personnel logistics and accommodation platform. Thiruvananthapuram-based software-as-a-service provider IBS Software caters to the aviation, tour and cruise, and hospitality industries

An IBS Software spokesman said the partnership will help streamline Brunei Shell Petroleum’s logistics operations involving close to 35,000 monthly passenger movements by helicopters, boats and road, and personnel accommodations at over 200 offshore installations in the South China Sea.

The iLogistics platform will optimise logistics spend, reduce emissions, improve operational safety, ensure offshore travel compliance, and provide complete people supply chain visibility, he added. It will accelerate the petroleum company’s digital transformation focused on delivering business value, reducing IT spend and building a collaborative ecosystem of suppliers and service providers.

The software will support the company’s ‘safety-first’ culture and focus on Goal Zero, the spokesman said. Through an earlier partnership with Shell, IBS Software deployed the iLogistics check-in app in 2021, which enables real-time personnel tracking using RFID technology.

Remasankar Sivasankaran Nair, Vice-President of Energy and Resources Logistics, IBS Software, said iLogistics helps energy customers accelerate upstream supply chain decarbonisation and overcome offshore logistics challenges while reducing spend, improving personnel safety and minimising emissions.