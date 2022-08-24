hamburger

WhatsApp Communities feature rolling out to select Android users

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, August 24 | Updated on: Aug 24, 2022
Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp Communities in April this year

WhatsApp is releasing the ability to create communities to select Android users. According to an Android Police report, Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp Communities — to create sub-groups within groups — in April this year.

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo announced the release and added that it earlier spotted a communities tab within WhatsApp Desktop. WhatsApp Communities are not discoverable like Facebook Group. TechCrunch reported that users have to be invited to join a Community.

According to WABetaInfo, the communities tab will appear instead of the camera tab to select users. It allows users to create a community by adding up to ten groups called sub-groups, supporting 512 participants. The platform is working to hide mobile numbers of participants in sub-groups of a community. 

The instant messaging platform, focusing on privacy features, is working on the ability to let users hide their online status on desktop beta

Published on August 24, 2022
