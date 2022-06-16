Centre takes steps to promote Ro-Ro ferry, waterway transportation

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), under its Sagarmala Programme, has embarked on developing an ecosystem for promotion of Ro-Ro (Roll-on, Roll-off) ferry and waterway transportation in the country.

This mode of transportation has multiple benefits, including reduced travel time, logistics cost and lower pollution compared to conventional mode.

With immense potential and distinct advantages, the Ministry is financially supporting 45 projects with an outlay of ₹1,900 crore.

Under the gambit of Sagarmala, Ministry has operationalised Ro-Pax Ferry service between Ghogha-Hazira in Gujarat and Mumbai-Mandwa in Maharashtra. These eco-friendly services have transported over 7 lakh passengers and 1.5 lakh vehicles.

With success of these projects and high demand, additional projects are planned at Pipavav and Muldwarka in Gujarat and Ghodbunder, Veldur, Vasai, Kashid, Rewas, Manori and JN Port in Maharashtra. In addition, the Ministry is supporting four projects in Andhra Pradesh, two in Odisha and one each in Tamil Nadu and Goa.

Draft guidelines

The Ministry has prepared a draft of “Guidelines for Operationalization of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry service along the coast of India” after incorporating the preliminary inputs received from the stakeholders. The guidelines encompass the two aspects of ferry operation namely; concessions for terminal operation and license for operation of Ro-Pax vessels.

These guidelines will homogenise and streamline the development and operations of ferry services, along with, promoting ease of doing business by eliminating unnecessary delays, disagreements and introducing digital interventions at customer interface. They will help State/UT Governments and Port Authorities in implementation of such projects by standardisation of procedures. Further, it will help in instilling confidence among the private players thereby increasing their participation and promoting healthy competition in such projects.

The Ministry intends to seek feedback and suggestions on the draft guidelines for operationalisation of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry service along the coast from all stakeholders.

The document can be accessed from the websites of the MoPSW and Sagarmala on the links https://shipmin.gov.in/ and https://sagarmala.gov.in/ and suggestions can be sent to sagar.mala@gov.in the proforma attached as Annexure I of the guidelines within 21 days from the date of publication.