In line with Kerala Government’s initiative to boost air connectivity within the State and neighbouring tier 2 cities, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has announced the activation of four new routes in collaboration with Alliance Air.

These routes will connect Kochi to Kannur, Mysore, Trichy, and Tirupati.

CIAL has allocated an overnight parking slot at its domestic apron for a new ATR flight, enabling late-night and early-morning services to and from Kochi. The commencement of these routes is likely by the end of January.

The proposed routes by Alliance Air include Kochi to Kannur, Kochi to Mysore, Kochi to Trichy with an extension to Chennai, and Kochi to Mysore with a continuation to Tirupati.

Alliance Air has been operating Kochi to Agatti, Kochi to Salem, and Kochi to Bangalore routes. The addition of these routes not only expands the airport’s network but also offers travellers increased choices and convenience. This is in addition to the existing regional services being operated by Indigo to Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram.

S. Suhas IAS, Managing Director, CIAL said these additions underscore the airport’s dedication to providing passengers with diverse travel options and promote regional air travel possibilities. These new connections are expected to contribute significantly to the overall growth and accessibility of CIAL, positioning it as a key hub in the regional sector.

“Additionally, the airport operator has recently launched seven mega projects, including the expansion of its international terminal to accommodate future traffic growth,” he added.

