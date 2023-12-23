Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has registered a record handling of 10 million passengers this year, thereby emerging as the 4th in South India to host over one crore passengers annually.

The airport company achieved the milestone when 173 passengers boarded an IndiGo flight to Bangalore, a press statement issued here said adding, that CIAL manages 63.50 per cent of the total air passengers in Kerala.

CIAL recorded a substantial increase of over 20 lakh in passenger numbers against last year figures. Of the one crore passengers this year, 54.04 lakh were international travellers, while 46.01 lakh constitute domestic passengers. A total of 66,540 flight services operated during this period. In 2022, 80.23 lakh passengers travelled through CIAL with 57,006 flight operations.

Kerala Chief Minister and CIAL Chairman Pinarayi Vijayan termed the achievement as a reflection of the efforts made by CIAL in infrastructure development and airport marketing. The management is expecting that one crore passengers will travel through CIAL in the coming year as well. The government has instructed CIAL to facilitate the development of essential facilities for the same.

Five-year-old Leyah Rinosh, a passenger on the IndiGo flight from Kochi to Bangalore became the 10 millionth passengers. CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas presented a special memento to her.