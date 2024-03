Cyient, an engineering and technology solutions company, has announced that it has signed a multiyear services agreement with Airbus for cabin and cargo engineering.

Cyient has been roped in by Airbus for the development of a part of its cabin ‘Intelligent Core Management Platform’ (iCMP).

“These systems focus on enabling faster software updates, easy and rapid customisation, and proliferation of digital services in cabins,” Karthikeyan Natarajan, Executive Director and CEO, Cyient, said.

