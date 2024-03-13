The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two new corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project — Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and Inderlok to Indraprastha — Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The total project cost of the two corridors is estimated at ₹8,399 crore, which will be sourced from the Union and Delhi governments, and international funding agencies.

These two lines will comprise 20.762 km.

The Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line and will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines. The Lajpat Nagar- Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit