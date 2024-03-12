The International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) operated by DP World at Kochi has handled a volume of 75,141 TEUs in February, posting a 38 per cent growth in volume over February 2023.

Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin, termed the achievement as an important as it comes on the back of expansion of the terminal’s capacity and operational capabilities.

“The rise in cargo growth is a testament to the pivotal role played by ICTT as a preferred gateway and a growing transhipment hub for cargo movement to and from markets in south India. Cochin Port connects close to 50 per cent of the throughput EXIM cargo directly to the West Asia, Far East, Europe, and the Mediterranean through mainline services. DP World Cochin also acts as a key hub for the flow of coastal cargo between the east and west coast of India,” a press release said.

Capacity Expansion

ICTT recently commissioned two state-of-the-art STS (ship-to-shore) Mega Max cranes that can handle up to a width of 25 container rows. These coupled with the recently added four e-RTGs and yard capacity expansions have enhanced the ability of the terminal to offer faster vessel turnaround times while offering sustainable movement of cargo. These have also strengthened the terminal’s productivity with increased lift capacity and enhanced the handling ability of ULCVs (ultra-large container vessels) at the terminal.

Since its inception in 2011, ICTT has managed a cumulative volume of 6.9 million TEUs. The terminal provides direct service lines to more than 12 ports on both coasts of India and multiple international ports.

