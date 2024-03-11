Two senior SpiceJet executives have quit the airline weeks after it raised over ₹1,000 crore from investors.
Those leaving the company include its Chief Operating Officer, Arun Kashyap and Chief Commercial Officer, Shilpa Bhatia.
SpiceJet didn’t immediately comment on their resignations, which are said to have been triggered by differences in business approach.
Last year, the duo had registered a company in the name of their spouses to start an aviation business, including charters. Kashyap is reported to have told colleagues that he is moving on to a new venture.