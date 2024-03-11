Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Gujarat on Tuesday will flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains, including a second train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central.

PM Modi will also flag off ten new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru-Dr. MGR Central (Chennai), Patna-Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow-Dehradun, Kalaburagi-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin). The first Vande Bharat connecting Mumbai-Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar was flagged off in September 2022.

He will also flag off the extension of four existing Vande Bharat trains. This includes, Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat which is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat being extended till Mangaluru.

Apart from this, he will also flag off two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations. The PM will visit DFC’s Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

He will also flag off freight trains on Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations - New Khurja Jn., Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura. The PM will dedicate 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the nation.

In Ahmedabad, he will inaugurate the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram and launch the masterplan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial at Sabarmati. Under this masterplan, the existing five-acre area of the Ashram will be expanded to 55 acres. Thirty-six existing buildings shall undergo restoration, out of which 20 buildings, including ‘Hriday Kunj’, which served as Gandhi ‘s residence, will be conserved, 13 will undergo restoration, and 3 will be reproduced.