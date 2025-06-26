European airlines are launching new routes to India to tap the growing demand for trade and tourism.

On Wednesday Scandinavian airline SAS announced five times weekly flights between Copenhagen and Mumbai from next June.

At present, Air India flies five times a week from Delhi to Copenhagen (temporarily reduced to thrice weekly till July 15), and IndiGo too has disclosed plans to operate to Copenhagen with its wet-leased Boeing 787 aircraft.

“India is a key global market - both in terms of growing demand and economic importance. With this new route SAS contributes to strengthening Copenhagen’s role as a global hub while supporting increased connectivity between India and Northern Europe as well as India and North America,” said Anko van der Werff, president and CEO of SAS.

The new service is designed to support transfers to and from major destinations in Europe and North America, including New York, Boston and Toronto, the airline said

With this planned expansion, SAS joins its partner airlines Air France and KLM, which too are adding capacity to India. KLM is starting flights to Hyderabad from September, and Air France too intends to add flights to Delhi in winter.

Other European carriers too are exploring launch of new routes to India. Aegean Airlines from Greece is considering new flights to India on receiving first of its four Airbus A321LR aircraft in first quarter of 2027. Apart from growing travel demand, strengthening of India-Greece relations is also a positive factor supporting business expansion plan.“ We are looking for opportunities to fly to India,” Roland Jaggi, chief commercial officer of Aegean Airlines said on the sidelines of IATA AGM in Delhi in June.

According to a local media report, Italy-based ITA Airways is also planning to add flights between Rome and Mumbai in 2026, complementing its service to Delhi. The new service to Mumbai is planned with the addition of Airbus A330Neo aircraft.

ITA Airways is now a part of Lufthansa group which flies to India from Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich (flights operated by Swiss).

Published on June 26, 2025