Housing prices rose 11 per cent annually in the April-June quarter across the top seven cities, leading to a 20 per cent fall in sales, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock on Thursday released the data for India's seven major housing markets.

Housing sales are estimated to have declined 20 per cent to 96,285 units sold in the April-June quarter against 1,20,335 units in the year-ago period.

Housing sales declined in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata. The demand increased in Chennai.

"The second quarter of 2025 was a rollercoaster for the Indian housing market, rocked by major military actions at home and abroad. The war-like climate pushed homebuyers into wait-and-watch mode, compounding the impact of soaring property prices over the past two years," Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said.

Now, with domestic tensions easing and the RBI's repo rate cut injecting fresh optimism, buyer sentiment is rebounding, he observed.

NCR saw highest 27 per cent yearly jump, followed by Bengaluru with 12 per cent and Hyderabad with 11 per cent average price jumps.

Published on June 26, 2025