Assam-based Jettwings Airways has submitted an expression of interest for Go First, the company said on Thursday.

Jettwings Airways is promoted by local media baron Sanjive Narain and businessman Anupam Sarma. In June, Narain announced plans to start a north east focused regional airline. He had said the airline would start operations from October but it is yet to get necessary regulatory approvals or firm up its fleet plan.

The last date for submission of expression of interest for Go First was in September end and list of qualified and non eligible applicants was shared with committee of creditors on October 9. Sources involved with Go First resolution process said on Wednesday that Jindal Power Limited was the sole interested party and thus its unclear whether Jettwings EOI will be considered. The company, however, claims that it submitted its interest within timeline.

The Wadia-group airline suspended operations in May due to a cash crunch resulting from defective aircraft engines. In July, Shailendra Ajmera, the airline’s resolution applicant called for expressions of interest from interested parties to take over the airline. After multiple extensions, the EOI process closed in September. Wadia group too was said to be interested in reviving the airline through insolvency process but didn’t submit its interest.

Narain owns Prag News channel in Assam and has business interests in construction, health, automobile, and mobile phones.