In a bid to provide green connectivity between Ahmedabad city, Gandhinagar and the smart city Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the State-run Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has introduced electric buses for the commuters.

At present, the buses are plying on three routes, namely Narol to GIFT City, Shantipura-SG Highway to GIFT City, and Gandhinagar Pathikashram to GIFT City, a statement said.

The three routes have been worked out considering the growing demand for public transportation, office timings, and to ensure better connectivity with major transit points in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

GIFT City had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chartered Speed Limited for electric vehicle (EV) transportation services last year and four electric buses are already plying on various routes connecting Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar with GIFT City.

The latest addition of electric buses being operated by GSRTC on the three routes will provide ease of connectivity at an affordable cost for over 20,000 people working in GIFT City.

Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO of GIFT City, said, “Since its inception, GIFT City has adopted green measures to ensure that growth does not come at the cost of the environment. We have already introduced e-mobility facilities in GIFT City last year and the latest introduction of three new electric buses by GSRTC would certainly benefit commuters to and from GIFT City.”

Apart from EV buses that connect GIFT City with several parts of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, it is also going to get metro connectivity for which construction work is ongoing.

A sizeable number of the workforce in GIFT City commutes daily from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, and with more entities queuing up for setting up base in GIFT City, the workforce travelling to and from GIFT City will certainly go up creating more demand for public transportation.

