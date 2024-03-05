Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has signed a Contract Agreement with SYSTRA MVA Consulting (India) Pvt. Ltd to provide consultancy services for reassessing Travel Demand Forecasting Study to implement a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Tambaram to Velachery (26 km), extending to either Guindy or Little Mount. This will be updated in the existing detailed feasibility report (DFR).

The agreement was signed by T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL, and Sandeep Fuller – Senior Vice President, SYSTRA MVA Consulting (India) Pvt. Ltd, in New Delhi, says a release from CMRL.

As per the earlier DFR submitted to the Government of Tamil Nadu, the corridor was considered only up to Velachery MRTS station and did not consider the connection to existing Metro stations through Velachery’s main commercial and residential areas. Hence, the Travel Demand Forecasting study is being reassessed.

