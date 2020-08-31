Indian Railways to be net zero carbon emitter before 2030

Indian Railways has solarised more than 960 stations till date and orders have been placed for 198 MW solar rooftop capacity for 550 stations which are under execution.

It is set to produce solar energy for meeting all its energy consumption needs of more than 33 billion units by 2030.

Use of solar power will accelerate the Railways’ mission to achieve the goal of becoming ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission Railway’ and becoming 100% self-sustainable for all it's power needs and contribute to national solar power goals.

The Railways had recently organised a meet of leading solar power developers who shared their expectations of being partners in the journey of Indian Railways to become “net zero carbon emitter” before 2030.

While the current annual requirement is about 20 billion units, Indian Railways has a mega plan for installing solar plants of 20 GW capacity by utilizing its vacant land by 2030.

Some of the stations solarised are Varanasi, New Delhi, Old Delhi, Jaipur, Secunderabad , Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Howrah.

About 51,000-hectare vacant land available with Indian Railways and it is ready to extend support to the developers for installing solar power plants on Railway’s vacant un-encroached land.

It may be noted that Railways is also set to achieve 100% electrification by the year 2023 and is committed to utilize solar energy for meeting its traction power requirement and become a complete ‘Green mode of transportation.’

This is in line with the recent directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solarise railway stations and utilize vacant railway land for renewable energy projects.

To begin with, bids for 3 GW solar projects on vacant Railway land parcels and land parcels along the railway track have already been invited by its arm, Railway Energy Management Company Ltd.

These solar projects, besides supplying power to the Railways at reduced tariff, will also protect the land by the construction of boundary wall along the track.