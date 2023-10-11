IndiGo will be augmenting its flight schedule from Mangaluru International Airport to Hyderabad starting October 19. The airline will operate a third daily flight with an ATR aircraft to Hyderabad in the form of flight 6E 7536. The flight will arrive at Mangaluru at 2.15 pm and depart for Hyderabad at 2.35 pm.

A media statement said that this is in addition to existing daily ATR flights 6E 7549 that arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 7.40 am and depart for Hyderabad 20 minutes later, and the late-night flight 6E 7103 that arrives at 10.15 pm and departs at 10.35 pm. This augmentation will be in effect until October 28, marking the end of current summer schedule, it said.

IndiGo currently deploys Airbus A-320/321/321 Neo (seating capacity 180-232) on all the major routes it operates to and from Mangaluru, while preferring the 78-seater ATR aircraft on the Chennai and Hyderabad routes.

IndiGo also serves Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune directly; and Kolkata and Patna (via Bengaluru) and Ranchi (via Pune) domestically; and Dubai in the international sector.