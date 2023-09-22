Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced a codeshare partnership with British Airways.

Under this partnership, British Airways will add its code onto a couple of destinations across IndiGo's network and customers can enjoy improved connectivity between India and the United Kingdom for travel, the airline said in a release.

Codeshare flights will be available for booking from Thursday for travel from October 12, subject to government approval.

"We announce our codeshare agreement with British Airways. This partnership expands the choices available to British Airways customers for journeys to/from London Heathrow, using IndiGo's extensive network in India," Abhijit Dasgupta, senior vice president for network planning and revenue management at IndiGo, said.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

British Airways operates with 56 flights a week to five Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

IndiGo already has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, Air France-KLM, Australian carrier Qantas and Virgin Atlantic. IndiGo also has an interline pact with Jetstar.

An interline arrangement refers to a pact to issue and accept tickets for flights that are operated by the partner airline.