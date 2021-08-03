IndiGo to launch IATA ‘Travel Pass’ to facilitate international travel

IndiGo Airline has announced launching a pilot project for ‘Travel Pass’ to help passengers manage their travel in line with guidelines on Covid testing or vaccination issued by the governments for international travel. The pilot will be launched in association with the IATA (International Air Transport Association) from August 20.

Regular international flights are not permitted till August 31.

“IATA Travel Pass is a mobile app that helps travellers to store and manage their verified certifications for Covid-19 tests or vaccines. It is more secure and efficient than current paper processes used to manage health requirements,” a statement issued by the airline said.

It further said that the pass will enable IndiGo passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination status to meet the SOPs of the destination. The passengers will be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities as well as airlines to facilitate travel. The app will also enable passengers to manage and save all their travel documentation digitally and seamlessly throughout the travel experience.

“Today, most countries have implemented protocols for travellers across the globe and this IATA Travel Pass will simplify and digitize the requisite passenger information for respective countries,” Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo said. He also expressed hope that the new app will be a stepping-stone towards international air travel recovery.

The airline mentioned that the platform would enable authorized labs and test centres to securely send passengers’ test results or vaccination certificates. The global registry, operated by IATA, will manage and allow the secure flow of necessary information amongst all stakeholders and provide a seamless passenger experience.