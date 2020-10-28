Inland Waterways Authority to launch new Ro-Ro services in Kochi from Nov 1

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is all set to launch two new roll-on/ roll-off (Ro-Ro) services between Willingdon Island and Bolgatty on November 1. Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) will manage the service for the movement of container-laden vehicles.
The two Ro-Ro vessels — MV Adisankara and MV Raman — was constructed at Cochin Shipyard at a cost of ₹15 crore with a capacity to carry 30 passengers on board and 15 TEU container trailers. There will be one trip every one hour. With two vessels in service, the turnaround time of each return trip will reduce considerably.
Such a service has been the long-felt need of this industrial belt in the west of Kochi. Traffic congestion on Kochi’s roads had made it difficult for companies to move containers to Vallarpadam terminal by road. But now, if container trailers opt for the Ro-Ro service on the 3-km long waterways, the 20-kh stretch of road on the National Highway Bypass can experience decongestion, lower levels of pollution, and fewer accidents.
Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/sagarmala-development-co-to-bail-out-idling-cargo-ropax-vessels-of-iwai/article32942781.ece
KSINC is currently operating a Ro-Ro service between Fort Kochi and Vypeen for Kochi Corporation.
In the first phase, the new ferry service will transport container-laden trailers.
The 56-metre-long Ro-Ro vessel will provide in-house design for day and night operations throughout the year. The vessels, with air-conditioned accommodation for eight crew members and an open deck, will ensure smooth loading and discharging of trucks and vehicles in the first phase.
Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/eying-opportunities-in-inland-water-coastal-fishing-vessel-segments-cochin-shipyards-cmd/article32534577.ece
KSINC officials said that they are expecting to service around 100 container-laden trucks daily. The company has trained masters and crew for the service. The service is expected to help reduce traffic congestion on the city roads. The introduction of the service is aimed at providing smooth and hassle-free cargo movement based on the guidelines issued by the Environment Ministry to help reduce the carbon footprint, the officials said.
According to industry sources, in the past, a private shipping company used to operate a Ro-Ro service between Willingdon Island and Bolgatty, which was discontinued in 2017.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...