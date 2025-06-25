+ 714.34
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) has announced its Sustainability segment has been selected by a leading energy company as its exclusive global engineering partner for Enterprise Data and Digital Services. The five-year agreement, valued at over $50 million, builds on a relationship between the Client and LTTS spanning over a decade.
As per the agreement, LTTS will provide Enterprise Data and Digital Services for the client’s affiliates globally. The deal has been finalized as a long-term framework agreement.
Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of LTTS, commented, “This large deal win in our Sustainability segment with a leading energy major has been possible due to LTTS’ unique credentials which include enabling over 600 major plants across the globe. By combining our proven track record in plant engineering with state-of-the-art new age technologies, we will support the client in their digital transformation while enhancing overall operational excellence. Together, we are building a resilient, technology-driven roadmap for the energy industry”.
The company’s shares were trading at ₹4,364.95 at 2:11 PM on BSE, up by 0.79 per cent.
Published on June 25, 2025
