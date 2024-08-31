Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while flagging off three new Vande Bharat trains, said that his government will not stop until Indian Railways guarantees comfortable travel for the poor, the middle class and everyone.

"We will not stop until Indian Railways guarantees comfortable travel for the poor, the middle class and everyone," he said. Further speaking, PM Modi said that Vande Bharat is the new face of the modern Indian Railways.

“Today, the people of UP and especially Western UP have also received good news through the Vande Bharat train on the Meerut-Lucknow route. Meerut and Western UP is the land of revolution. Today this region is witnessing a new revolution of development. Vande Bharat is the new face of the modern Indian Railways.”

“Today, there is a demand for Vande Bharat in the city, on every route. The advent of high-speed trains gives people the confidence to expand their business, employment and their dreams. Today 102 Vande Bharat railway services are operating across the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that so far more than three crore people have travelled by these trains and these numbers are proof of the success of Vande Bharat Trains.

"Be it electrification of railway lines, running of new trains or construction of new routes, work on all these is progressing at a fast pace. More than 2.5 lakh crores have been given to the Railways in this year's budget. We are connecting Indian Railways with high-tech services to bring it out of its old image," PM Modi asserted.

PM Modi also asserted that very soon Vande Metro will start which will help to get rid of traffic problems within the cities.

"Very soon the sleeper version of Vande Bharat trans is also going to come. For the convenience of people in the great cities, the NaMo Bharat train is being run and to get rid of the traffic problem within the cities, Vande Metro is also going to be started soon," he added.

Speaking on the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, the Prime Minister pointed out that more than 1300 railway stations in the country are being renovated.

"The scheme is also improving the stations and cities are getting a new identity. Today more than 1300 railway stations in the country are being renovated. Today railway stations are being built like airports at various places in the country. Due to this the ease of travel is increasing," PM Modi said.