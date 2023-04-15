The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has given more time for prospective candidates to submit their applications for the vacancies of three Members’ posts in the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The last date of submission has been extended to May 1, an MCA order issued on Saturday said. The earlier MCA advertisement inviting applications for three CCI Members’ posts was issued on January 23 wherein the last date for submitting application was announced as March 9.

Interestingly, in an U-turn, the latest MCA advertisement has clearly specified that applications from judges of High Courts and District judges would be accepted for the purpose of appraisal, evaluation and short listing the candidates for personal interaction. However, their applications must be accompanied with copies of 10 judgments pronounced by them on commercial and complex civil matters.

Verdict and ITR copies

This is significant as MCA had, in January this year, kept the judges away from the zone of consideration itself for the posts of members in CCI.

In another significant move, the MCA has in the latest advertisement stipulated that applications from Advocates, Chartered Accountants, Cost Accountants and Company Secretaries must be accompanied with copies of income tax returns for last three years and copies of ten judgments, where they have either argued or provided assistance.

CCI currently has two Members with one Member Sangeeta Verma acting as officiating Chairman.