PIL scheme: Govt approves four applications for KSMs/drug intermediaries, APIs

The government, on Monday, approved four applications under its production-linked scheme for promotion of the domestic manufacturing of Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).
According to a Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry statement, Solara Active Pharma Science Limited received approval for 1,1 Cyclohexane Diacetic Acid (CDA) under the chemical synthesis-based KSMs/Drug Intermediates segment, and Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd received nod for Meropenem Other Chemical Synthesis Based KSMs/Drug Intermediates and APIs.
Similarly, Dhatri Lab Private Ltd has received approval for Ritonavir and Vital Laboratories Private Ltd for Levofloxacin under the segment of Other Chemical Synthesis-based KSMs/Drug Intermediates and APIs. These firms were selected because those companies which originally received the approvals withdrew from the PLI scheme.
With this, a total of 46 applications with committed investment of ₹5,355.44 crore and expected employment generation of about 11,210 have been approved by the government so far under the PLI scheme for bulk drugs. The disbursal of production-linked incentive by the government over the six years period would be up to a maximum of about ₹6,000 crore.
“Now, waitlisted applicants who are otherwise eligible have been approved against slots vacated by withdrawal by companies, which had earlier been granted approvals. The applications of the companies kept in ‘Wait List’, which have committed minimum/more than the minimum proposed annual production capacities and fulfil the prescribed criteria have been approved,” the Ministry said.
