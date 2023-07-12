Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France this week, on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, will have a strong focus on trade and economy with both leaders set to jointly hold a CEO Forum comprising representatives of “top businesses” from both sides, according to sources.

Modi, during his visit on July 14-16, has interactions scheduled with the entire political leadership of France, including Macron, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, and the Presidents of the Senate (Upper House) and National Assembly (Lower House), the source added.

The Indian PM will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day celebration which commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution

“Tri-services contingent from India will participate, including IAF aircrafts. This is a great honour as foreign marching contingents and foreign aircraft participation in the Bastille Day celebration is rare,” the source said.

Strengthening trade and investment ties

The visit will focus big on strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries and the two leaders are also likely to discuss the speedy conclusion of the proposed India-EU FTA under negotiations.

“Modi and Macron are scheduled to meet CEOs from top companies from both sides and participate in discussions to remove hurdles and boost cooperation. The proposed India-EU FTA is also likely to be on the agenda,” an industry official said.

Indo-France bilateral trade doubled in the last decade to $15.1 billion in 2021-22, while foreign direct investment from France has been $10 billion, making the country a top investor in India, according to figures shared by French Minister for Foreign Trade Olivier Becht.

Modi’s visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of India–France Strategic Partnership. “The PM’s visit is an opportunity to chart way for the next 25 years, coinciding with 100th anniversary of independence in 2047,” the source said.